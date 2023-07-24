DEAL ALERT: New Customers Can Get Apple TV+ Free for 2 Months to Celebrate Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’
Whether or not Steph Curry is underrated is completely debatable. He’s won a wide selection of NBA accolades, including two Most Valuable Player awards, but there’s an argument to be made that his three-point shooting skills are so prolific that they haven’t been talked about enough in a historical context.
But there’s no arguing the quality of the deal Curry is partnering with Apple TV+ to offer. For a limited time, new and select returning customers can get two months of Apple TV+ for free to watch Curry’s new documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” and thousands of hours of prestige TV featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
How to Get Two Months of Apple TV+ Free
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Accept Now.”
- Sign in with your Apple ID, or create a new one.
- Enter your contact and payment information and finish signing up.
Apple TV+ is home to a wide array of prestige TV series, from its sci-fi epic “Foundation” with Lee Pace to the tense and gripping thriller “Hijack,” featuring Idris Elba. If comedy is more your speed, you can check out shows like “Platonic,” starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.
There are also sports and sports-themed series to enjoy on the platform, from “Friday Night Baseball” MLB double-headers to “Ted Lasso,” the show about the indefatigable American football coach trying to muddle through life leading an English soccer team. There’s something for everyone on Apple TV+, and you can enjoy the service for two months free if you’ve never tried it before!
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.