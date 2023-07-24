DEAL ALERT: New Customers Can Get Apple TV+ Free for 2 Months to Celebrate Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’

Whether or not Steph Curry is underrated is completely debatable. He’s won a wide selection of NBA accolades, including two Most Valuable Player awards, but there’s an argument to be made that his three-point shooting skills are so prolific that they haven’t been talked about enough in a historical context.

But there’s no arguing the quality of the deal Curry is partnering with Apple TV+ to offer. For a limited time, new and select returning customers can get two months of Apple TV+ for free to watch Curry’s new documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” and thousands of hours of prestige TV featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

How to Get Two Months of Apple TV+ Free

Click here to activate the offer .

. Click “Accept Now.”

Sign in with your Apple ID, or create a new one.

Enter your contact and payment information and finish signing up.

Get 2 Months of Apple TV+ Free $0/month for 2 months Enjoy new Steph Curry Documentary and hundreds of other titles free

Apple TV+ is home to a wide array of prestige TV series, from its sci-fi epic “Foundation” with Lee Pace to the tense and gripping thriller “Hijack,” featuring Idris Elba. If comedy is more your speed, you can check out shows like “Platonic,” starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

There are also sports and sports-themed series to enjoy on the platform, from “Friday Night Baseball” MLB double-headers to “Ted Lasso,” the show about the indefatigable American football coach trying to muddle through life leading an English soccer team. There’s something for everyone on Apple TV+, and you can enjoy the service for two months free if you’ve never tried it before!