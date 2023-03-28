DEAL ALERT: New Subscribers Can Get a Free Month of Paramount+ Premium With Showtime With Special Promo Code
The news that Paramount+ would be merged with SHOWTIME later in 2023 sent shockwaves through the industry when it was first announced in late January. It’s not every day that a growing streaming service adds content from a premium cable network, after all.
That integration will take place early in the third quarter of this year, according to Paramount officials, but if you’re a customer who has never signed up for an account and you want to give Paramount+ with Showtime a trial run, there’s fantastic news for you this week.
Paramount is offering a limited-time offer in which new subscribers can get a full month of Paramount+ with Showtime for free with promo code SPRINGSTREAMING. That’s an $11.99 value, but new customers can get it for free right now!
How to Get One Free Month of Paramount+ With Showtime
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Click the “Try it Free” button, then pick the Premium plan when prompted.
- When offered, click “Get the Bundle.”
- Once you’re taken to the payment screen, click “Have a Coupon Code?” on the right-hand side.
- Enter promo code SPRINGSTREAMING and complete the sign-up process.
That’s all you’ve got to do! You’ll be ready to start streaming hit shows like “Yellowjacket” immediately. It’s not too late to get into the series; your subscription will allow you to stream the entire first season on-demand, as well as the show’s second season, the first episode of which premiered on Sunday, March 26 to a record-breaking audience.
Your new Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will also allow you to watch “Rabbit Hole,” the new action/thriller series starring Kiefer Sutherland. Additionally, Paramount+ is home to several titles from producer-extraordinaire Taylor Sheridan, including “1923,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” The service offers much more, like blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and live sports all year-‘round.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free).
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.30-Day Trial