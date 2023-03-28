DEAL ALERT: New Subscribers Can Get a Free Month of Paramount+ Premium With Showtime With Special Promo Code

The news that Paramount+ would be merged with SHOWTIME later in 2023 sent shockwaves through the industry when it was first announced in late January. It’s not every day that a growing streaming service adds content from a premium cable network, after all.

That integration will take place early in the third quarter of this year, according to Paramount officials, but if you’re a customer who has never signed up for an account and you want to give Paramount+ with Showtime a trial run, there’s fantastic news for you this week.

Paramount is offering a limited-time offer in which new subscribers can get a full month of Paramount+ with Showtime for free with promo code SPRINGSTREAMING. That’s an $11.99 value, but new customers can get it for free right now!

How to Get One Free Month of Paramount+ With Showtime

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click the “Try it Free” button, then pick the Premium plan when prompted.

When offered, click “Get the Bundle.”

Once you’re taken to the payment screen, click “Have a Coupon Code?” on the right-hand side.

Enter promo code SPRINGSTREAMING and complete the sign-up process.

Get the Showtime Bundle Deal $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Save $11.99 with Promo Code SPRINGSTREAM

That’s all you’ve got to do! You’ll be ready to start streaming hit shows like “Yellowjacket” immediately. It’s not too late to get into the series; your subscription will allow you to stream the entire first season on-demand, as well as the show’s second season, the first episode of which premiered on Sunday, March 26 to a record-breaking audience.

Your new Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will also allow you to watch “Rabbit Hole,” the new action/thriller series starring Kiefer Sutherland. Additionally, Paramount+ is home to several titles from producer-extraordinaire Taylor Sheridan, including “1923,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” The service offers much more, like blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and live sports all year-‘round.