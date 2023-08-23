DEAL ALERT: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is Top Streamed Original in US, Here’s How to Watch It for Free

Everyone’s favorite trio of true crime enthusiasts is back on Hulu! “Only Murders in the Building” premiered Season 3 earlier this month as yet another murder has befallen the beloved, yet mismatched, characters played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. The excitement for Season 3 has made the series the most-streamed original show in the United States last week according to Whip Media; that was the second-straight week at the top of the charts for the series.

But, if you’ve been slow to dive into the series, or just haven’t yet begun the third season, you’re in luck, because you can now get a full month to catch up on all of the murder, humor, and hijinx at the Arconia.

With the first four episodes of the 10-episode Season 3 already out, now is a perfect time to get on board this Emmy-winning series. The first two seasons are available to stream in full, and you can get caught up on all of the group’s silliness as they solve murders specifically in their expensive New York City co-op building.

“Only Murders in the Building” isn’t the only Hulu title currently blazing up the streaming charts. Also making Whip Media’s Top 10 are the current seasons of “Futurama” and “Reservation Dogs,” and the season premiere of “Solar Opposites.”

Hulu is home to thousands of shows and movies, including originals like “Only Muders in the Building” and “The Bear.” Hulu users can have their pick between three plans: Hulu (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and Hulu (with ads and live TV). Hulu is also a part of the Disney Bundle, which includes access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

While the Disney Bundle has different prices than Hulu’s base packages, the ability to view different projects on Disney+ allows users to watch the hit miniseries “Ahsoka.” The series is the latest installment of the “Star Wars” franchise and follows the former Jedi played by Rosario Dawson who first appeared in live action in “The Mandalorian,” which can also be streamed on Disney+.

With so many originals to watch, trying Hulu’s free 30-day trial gives viewers the best bang for their buck.