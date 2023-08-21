DEAL ALERT: Paramount+ Offering 50% Off Full Year Subscription for Limited Time Ahead of Football Season

The winding down of summer and the return of fall means that the NFL and College Football seasons are nearing kickoff once again. Preseason NFL games have already begun and college football’s Week 0 kicks off this week, meaning there are now zero weeks without football between now and Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Since this year’s Super Bowl is being broadcast on CBS, fans will also be able to stream it on Paramount+. The service will carry the NFL, SEC, and Big Ten football all season long; if your local team broadcasts games on CBS, they’ll be available to stream on either tier of Paramount+. Between now and Sept. 20, new customers can now get 50% off a full year of Paramount+ if they sign up for an annual plan of either Paramount+ tier using promo code Sports.

How to Get 50% Off Full Year’s Subscription to Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Try it Free,” then choose whether you want an annual plan of Paramount+ Essential ($59.99 per year) or Paramount+ with Showtime ($119.99 per year).

Enter your contact/new login information.

When prompted, enter promo code Sports.

Enter payment information and finish signing up.

The promo code will bring the price of Paramount+ Essential to $29.99 for a full year, or Paramount+ with Showtime down to $59.99 until 2024. Customers can access the NFL on CBS through both tiers, but if you decide to upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime you’ll get much more. In addition to the pros, CBS will also air games from the SEC and Big Ten, as well as the annual Army and Navy game.

This plan features ad-free streaming of on-demand content, so your next screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” won’t include any commercial breaks. Paramount+ with Showtime also includes a 24/7 livestream of your local CBS affiliate, so you’ll get live news, plus more sports including college football, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and much more.

Paramount+ with Showtime also includes hit drama series like “Yellowjackets,” the final season of “Billions” and hundreds of other titles. Users of both subscription tiers will be able to see top Paramount+ shows like “Special Ops: Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan, and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Paramount+ is already one of the most affordable streaming services available, and it offers cord-cutters a great way to stream the NFL on CBS every single week as well as the SEC and Big Ten college football games that will appear on the Eye Network as well. The new deal makes it even more of a bargain, so new users should head to Paramount+ now and use promo code Sports to sign up for a full year of the service for 50% off.