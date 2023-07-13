DEAL ALERT: PlayStation 5 Users Get a 6-Month Free Trial to Apple TV+; PS4 Owners Get 3 Months

Have you been eyeing Apple TV+, but are afraid that a seven-day free trial isn’t enough to sample all the titles you want to see like “Silo,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hijack,” and all the other high-quality shows the service has to offer?

If you’re an owner of a Sony Playstation 4 or 5, and you answered yes to the above question, Apple has an incredible offer for you. Between now and July 31, users of these devices who are new to Apple TV+ can get extended free trials of three months (for PS4 owners) or six months (for PS5 owners). You must be a new Apple TV+ customer to get the deal; returning users will not be eligible.

How to Get Apple TV+ for Free for Six Months on PlayStation 5

Search for Apple TV+ in the console Search bar, or look in Media home under “All Apps.”

Download the Apple TV app, and follow the onscreen prompts.

Create an Apple ID and password.

Enter your payment and contact info and finish signing up. 7-Day Free Trial $6.99 / month apple.com

How to Get Apple TV+ for Free for Three Months on PlayStation 4

Go to the TV and Movie Apps menu.

Search for Apple TV.

Download the app, and create an Apple ID.

Enter your payment and contact info and complete the sign-up process. 7-Day Free Trial $6.99 / month apple.com

You must complete these steps directly from your console in order to activate the offers; users cannot sign up via mobile device or desktop and get the extended free trials. PlayStation users who were looking for a new way to spend the summer just found it!

It’s been a year of success for Apple TV+ so far. The service has made impressive gains in terms of the size of its library, as well as the number of viewers watching. Apple TV+ does not release subscriber numbers publicly, but its share of total TV viewing hit an all-time high in May, and it wants to boost those figures even higher with this new, extended free-trial offer to PlayStation owners.

Despite what the name may suggest, it’s not just TV on Apple TV+, either. The service will be the streaming home of upcoming blockbusters like “Killers of the Flower Moon” from director Martin Scorsese, and the historical epic “Napoleon” by Ridley Scott. Both figure to be in contention come awards season, and Apple TV+ will be the only place to stream them once they leave theaters.