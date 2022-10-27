DEAL ALERT: Prime Members Can Get The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max At All-Time Low of $34.99 For One Day Only

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for its lowest price ever.

In a one-day only sale for Prime Members, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (normally $55), which is $20 off the total for that the streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $34.99

Click here to activate the offer.

Add the item to your cart.

No Code Required

Complete Checkout.

During the sale, it is actually cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently listed at $49.99.

Just like its predecessor, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max