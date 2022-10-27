DEAL ALERT: Prime Members Can Get The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max At All-Time Low of $34.99 For One Day Only
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for its lowest price ever.
In a one-day only sale for Prime Members, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (normally $55), which is $20 off the total for that the streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $34.99
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Add the item to your cart.
- No Code Required
- Complete Checkout.
During the sale, it is actually cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently listed at $49.99.
Just like its predecessor, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
- 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
- Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6: Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.