 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

DEAL ALERT: Prime Members Can Get The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max At All-Time Low of $34.99 For One Day Only

Jason Gurwin

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for its lowest price ever.

In a one-day only sale for Prime Members, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (normally $55), which is $20 off the total for that the streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $34.99

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Add the item to your cart.
  • No Code Required
  • Complete Checkout.

During the sale, it is actually cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently listed at $49.99.

Just like its predecessor, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max

  • 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
  • Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6: Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
  • Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
  • Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
  • Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
  • Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
  • View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
  • Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.