DEAL ALERT: Get Sling TV Free for 14 Days with Purchase of Select Fire TV Device

Amazon is offering a 14-day Sling TV free trial with the purchase of select Fire TV devices, which are now on sale for up to 40% off. Sling TV free trials typically only run for three days so, with this deal, you get 11 extra days to try it out.

Starting at $35 per month, Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that offers dozens of live channels and on-demand content. All of which you can stream through your new Amazon Fire TV streaming device.

How to Redeem Offer

Add a select Fire TV device to your cart.

device to your cart. Proceed to checkout and follow the prompts to complete your transaction before 11:59 p.m. PT on March 19, 2022 .

and follow the prompts to complete your transaction before . A promotion code for the 14-Day Free Sling TV Trial will be sent to your email address after your device ships.

will be sent to your email address after your device ships. The e-mail will provide instructions on how to redeem the promotion code. The promotion code must be redeemed on Sling.com/promo by 11:59 p.m. on April 18, 2022.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Select Fire TV Devices

These are the Fire TV streaming devices that qualify for the 14-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You also get a 40% discount (limited-time deal).