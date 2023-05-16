DEAL ALERT: Save $10 on First Month of Sling TV and Get a Free Amazon Fire TV Stick

For quite a while, one of the best deals in streaming has been Sling TV. Not only does the live TV streaming service provide a host of the most popular broadcast and cable channels, but it is more affordable than all of its major competitors and has multiple different subscription options that make customizing your streaming experience easy. Now, Sling is offering a deal to new customers that will not only take $10 off their first month, but will also get them a free Fire TV streaming device.

How to Get $10 Off Your First Month of Sling TV and an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Click here to activate offer.

Enter your information to create an account.

Select the Sling TV services and channels that you want as part of your subscription.

Fill in your billing information and click “Finish & Submit.”

Get The Deal $10 off per month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $30 per month

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a great streaming option for people first embracing the cord-cutting lifestyle. It is easy to set up and provides full HD picture and access to hundreds of different apps. It also comes equipped with Alexa Voice capabilities to make searching for apps and functions on your TV as easy as ever.

Sling TV offers two base subscription plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each costs $40 per month, but with this introductory deal, you can check them out for one month for only $30. Sling Orange includes the host of Disney-owned networks, including Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and the ESPN channels as well as TNT and TBS. Sling Blue includes Bravo, E!, all of the Fox channels, and NFL Network. You can also combine the two packages to get all of the channels offered in both for just $55 per month after paying just $45 for the first month.