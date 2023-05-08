DEAL ALERT: Save 25% On All Curiosity Stream Annual Plans and Gift Cards

If you’re like us, you love a good documentary. And, if you got your love of educational films from your mom, then the folks over at [Curiousity Stream] have an awesome deal going on just in time for Mother’s Day.

You can save 25% off all Curiosity Stream annual plans and gift cards with promo code MOM23. Simply visit the Curiosity Stream website and sign up for either their Standard Annual plan at just $39.99 annually, or you can opt for the Annual Smart Bundle for just $69.99 per year.

Don’t delay — this promotion is only good through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

How to Save 25% Off Curiosity Stream Annual Plans

Visit the Curiosity Stream website.

Select a plan, then set up your login information.

Go to “Add Promo Code” and enter “MOM23” to save 25% off your plan.

to save 25% off your plan. Enter your payment and contact information, and complete the sign-up process.

It’s that easy. You’ll now have access to all of Curiosity Stream’s breathtaking nature documentaries, informative history stories, thrilling crime docs, and a host of original content for a whole year. Have kids in the house? Curiosity Stream is also a great streaming service for families with children.

Curiosity Stream offers a wealth of educational, family-friendly programming from a large selection of content providers. Also available on the platform are stellar streaming offerings from Tastemade, Da Vinci Kids, One Day University, SOMM TV, Topic, Nebula, and more.

The best part? You can watch everything Curiosity Stream offers in HD and even download content to watch offline at your leisure. New content is added weekly, so there’s always something fresh and entertaining to watch. At the very least, you can listen to David Attenborough talk about nature, which is worth the price of admission itself.