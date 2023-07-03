DEAL ALERT: Save 30% off Any MasterClass Subscription Plan and Learn About New Subjects from Experts
Summer vacation may be in full swing, but for those who no longer go to school, there’s never a bad time to learn something new! If you’ve been looking to devote your gray matter to a new subject you’d like to become an expert in, now’s the perfect time to sign up for MasterClass.
MasterClass offers on-demand instruction in subjects from history to business, photography to screenwriting. You can get top-quality lessons from famous instructors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Aaron Sorkin, James Cameron and even Tony Hawk. The best news is, right now you can get a subscription to any MasterClass annual plan for 30% off!
How to Save 30% off Annual Subscription to MasterClass
- Click here to apply the discount.
- Click “View Plans,” select the Individual, Duo, or Family Plan, and click “Continue.”
- Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up.
MasterClass offers plans for just about every budget and family configuration. If it’s just you watching, opt for the Individual plan for a discounted rate of $7 per month (all MasterClass plans are charged annually, so $7 per month equals $84 per year). You’ll get access to all 180+ classes on the MasterClass platform, plus Sessions by Masterclass, which allows you to apply the lessons you’ve learned.
If you opt for the Duo plan for $11 per month ($15 normally), you’ll get all the benefits of the Individual plan plus the ability to watch MasterClass on up to two devices simultaneously. You’ll also be granted the ability to download content from MasterClass to watch offline, so you can take your learning anywhere.
Families with curious kiddos will want to opt for the Family plan, which boosts the amount of simultaneous streams to six. This is the perfect streaming platform for users with kids in college, as they can watch videos from expert instructors to wow their professors without interrupting their parents’ viewing at home.
MasterClass offers classes from 11 total categories, spanning hundreds of different individual subjects. MasterClass categories available to all subscribers include:
- Arts and Entertainment
- Design and Style
- Food
- Wellness
- Business
- Music
- Sports and Gaming
- Community and Government
- Writing
- Science and Technology
- Home and Lifestyle
MasterClass
MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides unlimited access to 180+ instructors and classes across 11 subjects such as Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Sessions offer members a structured, 30-day curriculum that gives them the ability to engage with peers and to learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance.
For instance, Mariah Carey teaches you the musical tricks of a diva, Gordon Ramsay welcomes you inside his kitchen, and James Cameron takes you behind the camera. Members can plan their career with Elaine Welteroth, stay motivated with Lewis Hamilton, learn how to deliver a strong pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and negotiate with the master Chris Voss.
All subscriptions are annual. There is no monthly option. If you’re not satisfied with your subscription, you can get a full refund within 30 days.
The Individual subscription serves one account and one device, the Duo is for one account and two devices, the Family plan is one account available on six devices.