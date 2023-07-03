DEAL ALERT: Save 30% off Any MasterClass Subscription Plan and Learn About New Subjects from Experts

Summer vacation may be in full swing, but for those who no longer go to school, there’s never a bad time to learn something new! If you’ve been looking to devote your gray matter to a new subject you’d like to become an expert in, now’s the perfect time to sign up for MasterClass.

MasterClass offers on-demand instruction in subjects from history to business, photography to screenwriting. You can get top-quality lessons from famous instructors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Aaron Sorkin, James Cameron and even Tony Hawk. The best news is, right now you can get a subscription to any MasterClass annual plan for 30% off!

How to Save 30% off Annual Subscription to MasterClass

Click here to apply the discount .

. Click “View Plans,” select the Individual, Duo, or Family Plan, and click “Continue.”

Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up.

Save 30% off Any MasterClass Plan Pay as little as $7 per month for a whole year!

MasterClass offers plans for just about every budget and family configuration. If it’s just you watching, opt for the Individual plan for a discounted rate of $7 per month (all MasterClass plans are charged annually, so $7 per month equals $84 per year). You’ll get access to all 180+ classes on the MasterClass platform, plus Sessions by Masterclass, which allows you to apply the lessons you’ve learned.

If you opt for the Duo plan for $11 per month ($15 normally), you’ll get all the benefits of the Individual plan plus the ability to watch MasterClass on up to two devices simultaneously. You’ll also be granted the ability to download content from MasterClass to watch offline, so you can take your learning anywhere.

Families with curious kiddos will want to opt for the Family plan, which boosts the amount of simultaneous streams to six. This is the perfect streaming platform for users with kids in college, as they can watch videos from expert instructors to wow their professors without interrupting their parents’ viewing at home.

MasterClass offers classes from 11 total categories, spanning hundreds of different individual subjects. MasterClass categories available to all subscribers include:

Arts and Entertainment

Design and Style

Food

Wellness Business

Music

Sports and Gaming

Community and Government Writing

Science and Technology

Home and Lifestyle