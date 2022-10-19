DEAL ALERT: Save 31% on Horror Streaming Service Shudder Before Halloween

It’s the time of the year when we actually want things to go bump in the night, especially when we are nestled up nice and snug on the couch with a bowl of popcorn on our laps. If you are in need of some extra scares this Spooky Season, horror streaming service Shudder has the deal for you. If you sign up for the streamer before Halloween ends and use promo code “HOME,” you will receive 31% off of an annual membership.

Once you sign up, after a seven-day free trial, you will be charged $39.32 for a year, $17.67 off the traditional total of $56.99.

How to Get The Deal

Click Here to create an account.

Select the Annual Membership option.

Enter your payment information.

Add HOME into the “Promo Code” field.

Confirm your subscription.

Prepare to be delightfully terrified by some of the best horror movies available to stream.

Get the Deal $39.32 for one year shudder.com Save 31% with Code: HOME

The service includes 500+ films including “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” “Revenge,” “The Collector,” “Mandy,” and “The Others.” The scary streamer also has Shudder Originals like “The Ranger,” “Horror Noire,” “Deadwax,” and “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs,” as well as specials “The 101 Scariest Horror Moments of All Time” and “Queer for Fear.”