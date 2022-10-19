DEAL ALERT: Save 31% on Horror Streaming Service Shudder Before Halloween
It’s the time of the year when we actually want things to go bump in the night, especially when we are nestled up nice and snug on the couch with a bowl of popcorn on our laps. If you are in need of some extra scares this Spooky Season, horror streaming service Shudder has the deal for you. If you sign up for the streamer before Halloween ends and use promo code “HOME,” you will receive 31% off of an annual membership.
Once you sign up, after a seven-day free trial, you will be charged $39.32 for a year, $17.67 off the traditional total of $56.99.
How to Get The Deal
- Click Here to create an account.
- Select the Annual Membership option.
- Enter your payment information.
- Add HOME into the “Promo Code” field.
- Confirm your subscription.
- Prepare to be delightfully terrified by some of the best horror movies available to stream.
The service includes 500+ films including “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Hellraiser,” “Revenge,” “The Collector,” “Mandy,” and “The Others.” The scary streamer also has Shudder Originals like “The Ranger,” “Horror Noire,” “Deadwax,” and “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs,” as well as specials “The 101 Scariest Horror Moments of All Time” and “Queer for Fear.”
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth’s History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.