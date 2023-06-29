 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Save 55% on Curiosity Stream Lifetime Subscription for Limited Time; Save $220 on Documentary Streamer

Matt Tamanini

It might be summer, but that doesn’t mean that the learning has to stop. For a limited time, you are able to get an incredible deal on the documentary and educational streaming service Curiosity Stream. Through July 15, you can save 55% on a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription. Normally, that would cost $399.99, but if you take advantage of this offer, you can get it for just $179.97.

How to Get 55% Off Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream

This deal provides a wealth of knowledge and high-quality programming, and with a lifetime subscription, you will be able to enjoy all that Curiosity Stream has to offer now and everything else it adds in the future. The streamer’s expansive library offers experts like David Attenborough that can show the wonders of the natural world, while Michio Kaku and Brian Greene can expand their knowledge of space, time, and the future with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling.

Curiosity Stream is an ideal streaming service for parents who are looking to keep their children’s brains active while they are out of school. The platform provides a wealth of educational programming from across a large swath of providers. From topics that are sure to captivate kids like programs on animals and space to documentaries about math that make numbers fun and engaging, there’s something for every member of the family on Curiosity Stream. And with this deal, you will be able to maintain access to all of it long after your children have graduated from the educational system.

Curiosity Stream

Curiosity Stream is a subscription streaming service that offers 1,800+ documentaries and series on science, space, technology, nature, history, health, and more. The service was created by the Discovery Channel founder, John Hendricks, in 2015.

The streaming service includes both original and acquired content including those featuring Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Peter Diamandis, and Richard Hammond.

The content is similar to the type of shows you may find on Discovery, The History Channel, Animal Planet, and The Science Channel.

If you add the service through Amazon Prime Video, you can get a 7-day free frial.

