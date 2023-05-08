 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Fire TV

DEAL ALERT: Save Nearly 40% Off Select Fire TVs, Streaming Players for Mother’s Day

David Satin

Mother’s Day is nearly here! Sunday, May 14 marks the day when each of us must take time out to celebrate the mom who helped us become the person we are today. If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for your mom this Mother’s Day, Amazon has got you covered.

Amazon is offering big-time discounts on some of its most popular devices. Starting now, customers can pick from a large selection of Amazon Fire TV-branded television sets or streaming devices. From high definition to Ultra-High-Definition 4K-enabled streaming players, and from 32” to 75” TVs, there’s something for every price range and home entertainment need in Amazon’s latest offerings.

Check Out the Exclusive Mother’s Day Deals on Fire TV Devices From Amazon

One of the most popular devices in this lineup is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This streaming device connects to most smart TV models, and allows users to begin streaming on their favorite apps immediately. Best yet, customers with 4K-compatible TVs can use their Fire TV Stick 4K Max to watch select titles in crystal-clear UHD for just $29.99.

If you need to go a step further to show mom how you really feel this year, the Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K is an excellent bargain. Not only will you be getting it for 27% off the normal retail price this week, you’ll be giving your mom a great way to watch her favorite shows and movies, or even browse priceless digital family photos as well.

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.