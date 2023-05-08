DEAL ALERT: Save Nearly 40% Off Select Fire TVs, Streaming Players for Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is nearly here! Sunday, May 14 marks the day when each of us must take time out to celebrate the mom who helped us become the person we are today. If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for your mom this Mother’s Day, Amazon has got you covered.
Amazon is offering big-time discounts on some of its most popular devices. Starting now, customers can pick from a large selection of Amazon Fire TV-branded television sets or streaming devices. From high definition to Ultra-High-Definition 4K-enabled streaming players, and from 32” to 75” TVs, there’s something for every price range and home entertainment need in Amazon’s latest offerings.
Check Out the Exclusive Mother’s Day Deals on Fire TV Devices From Amazon
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99, 33% ($10) off
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99, 38% ($15) off
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99, 36% ($18) off
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99, 36% ($20) off
- (amazon: B09BZZ3MM7 text: Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen.): $124.99, 11% ($15)off
- Amazon Fire TV 43” 4-Series 4K: $259.99. 30% ($110) off
- Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series 4K: $339.99, 15% ($60) off
- Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K: $309.99, 31% ($140) off
- Amazon Fire TV 50” Omni Series 4K: $459.99, 4% ($20) off
- Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K: $379.99, 27% ($140) off
- Amazon Fire TV 55” Omni Series 4K: $469.99, 15% ($80) off
- Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni Series 4K: $599.99, 21% ($160) off
- Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni Series 4K: $799.99, 24% ($250) off
- Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni QLED Series:$599.99, 25% ($200) off
- Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni QLED Series: $899.99, 18% ($200) off
- Amazon Fire TV 32” 2-Series: $149.99, 25% ($50) off
- Amazon Fire TV 40” 2-Series: $199.99, 20% ($50) off
One of the most popular devices in this lineup is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This streaming device connects to most smart TV models, and allows users to begin streaming on their favorite apps immediately. Best yet, customers with 4K-compatible TVs can use their Fire TV Stick 4K Max to watch select titles in crystal-clear UHD for just $29.99.
If you need to go a step further to show mom how you really feel this year, the Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K is an excellent bargain. Not only will you be getting it for 27% off the normal retail price this week, you’ll be giving your mom a great way to watch her favorite shows and movies, or even browse priceless digital family photos as well.
Amazon Fire TV
Amazon Fire TV is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.