DEAL ALERT: Save Up to 80% on 13 Premium Streaming Services via Prime Video Channels Until Jan. 1

Amazon wants to make sure you have plenty to watch as you start your 2023. The company is offering Prime users one more chance to save big on services like Showtime, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free through Prime Video Channels.

Amazon is offering major discounts on 13 different streaming services until Jan. 1, 2023. With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $1.99 per month (up to 80% off); check out the full list is below.

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not already, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also help you save on shipping for any last-minute holiday shopping.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Deals

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your new streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a three-month free trial of Apple TV+.