 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

DEAL ALERT: Save Up to 80% on 13 Premium Streaming Services via Prime Video Channels Until Jan. 1

David Satin

Amazon wants to make sure you have plenty to watch as you start your 2023. The company is offering Prime users one more chance to save big on services like Showtime, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free through Prime Video Channels.

Amazon is offering major discounts on 13 different streaming services until Jan. 1, 2023. With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $1.99 per month (up to 80% off); check out the full list is below.

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not already, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also help you save on shipping for any last-minute holiday shopping.

All Prime Video Channels 2022 Deals

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your new streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Amazon’s deals on Roku or Fire TV devices.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a three-month free trial of Apple TV+.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.