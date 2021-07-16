DEAL ALERT: Select AMEX Cardholders Can Get An Entire Year of HBO Max For Just $6.25 a Month

If you’re a new or existing HBO Max subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $25 back on HBO Max„ when they sign-up for one of their new annual plans.

With the deal, that means you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $74.99 ($6.25 a month, prepaid annually) or HBO Max Ad-Free for just $10.40 a month ($124.99).

It won’t work if you are paying for the service through a third-party like Hulu or YouTube TV. You must subscribe directly through HBO Max.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer

Click Here to sign-up or upgrade to HBO Max

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your HBO Max account

You’ll receive $25 credit on your Amex statement when you purchase an annual plan

Sign Up Now $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 15% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

HBO Max recently launched a new ad-supported tier, that starts at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year ($74.99 after your Amex Cash Back). HBO Max with Ads, will save customers $5 a month over the ad-free product, which is normally $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year ($124.99 after your Amex Offer).

While HBO Max with Ads includes up to four minutes of ads per hour on Max Originals and Library, it won’t have any ads on HBO Originals or Movies. With the ad-supported tier, you will also forgo offline downloads, 4K video, and same-day theatrical releases.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid online at hbomax.com for annual subscription purchases. Purchases may not qualify if not billed directly by the merchant. For example, if you purchased your subscription through a third party device/digital platform, you may get billed by the party you signed up with, and not directly by the merchant. Please note, that unless you notify HBO Max that you want to pause, cancel, or that you do not want to auto renew, your subscription will automatically renew for another subscription period (subject to applicable law) of equal length (annually). This means that HBO Max will collect the then-applicable subscription fee and any applicable taxes by charging a credit card HBO Max has on record for you without notifying you, unless notification is required by applicable law. Offer is non-transferable. Limit of 1 statement credit per Card Member. Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after 12/14/2021, provided that American Express receives information from the merchant about your qualifying purchase.