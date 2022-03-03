DEAL ALERT: Select American Express Cardholders Can Get up to 6 Months of Disney Bundle for Free
If you are an American Express cardholder, you just might be eligible for an amazing deal on the Disney Bundle.
Select Delta American Express cardholders are eligible to get $13.99 back for the next six months ($84 in total) when they spend $13.99 or more on the Disney Bundle; which includes streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The deal is targeted to those with Delta SkyMiles Reserve, Gold, and Platinum Amex cards, so check your card to see if you are eligible.
How to Get 6 Months of The Disney Bundle For Free
- Click here to log into your Amex account to see if you’re eligible. If so, you can add the offer from there.
- If you are a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Disney+.
- Make sure that your Amex is added as the payment method on your Disney+ account.
- You will receive a $13.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next six months.
With this deal, subscribing cardholders can either get six months of the Disney Bundle for free – or $13.99 off of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s ad-free option, which normally runs $19.99 per month.
Once you redeem the offer, you will receive a $13.99 credit per month through Aug. 31, 2022, so to get the full value of the offer, subscribe before the end of March.
Terms & Conditions
- Valid in US only.
- Only eligible U.S.- issued Delta SkyMiles® Gold, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve, and Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express® Cards are eligible.
- Offer valid on any qualifying purchase purchased online at US websites DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and plus.espn.com.
- Limit one enrolled card per card member across all American Express offer channels.
- Limit of one statement credit per card member.
- Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after August 31, 2022.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.