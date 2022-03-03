DEAL ALERT: Select American Express Cardholders Can Get up to 6 Months of Disney Bundle for Free

If you are an American Express cardholder, you just might be eligible for an amazing deal on the Disney Bundle.

Select Delta American Express cardholders are eligible to get $13.99 back for the next six months ($84 in total) when they spend $13.99 or more on the Disney Bundle; which includes streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The deal is targeted to those with Delta SkyMiles Reserve, Gold, and Platinum Amex cards, so check your card to see if you are eligible.

How to Get 6 Months of The Disney Bundle For Free

Click here to log into your Amex account to see if you’re eligible. If so, you can add the offer from there.

If you are a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Disney+.

Make sure that your Amex is added as the payment method on your Disney+ account.

You will receive a $13.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next six months.

With this deal, subscribing cardholders can either get six months of the Disney Bundle for free – or $13.99 off of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s ad-free option, which normally runs $19.99 per month.

Once you redeem the offer, you will receive a $13.99 credit per month through Aug. 31, 2022, so to get the full value of the offer, subscribe before the end of March.

