DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get All-New Amazon Fire TV 4K Max For Just $29.99 (45% OFF)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now on sale for its lowest price ever.
For a limited time, select Prime Members can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $29.99 (normally $55), which is $25 off the total that the streaming device has been since it launched last month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.
While the price won’t be listed as $29.99 on the product page, it will drop when you apply Code: ADDFTV at checkout. With the purchase, you will also get a 14-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $29.99
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Add the item to your cart.
- Apply Coupon Code ADDFTV
- Complete Checkout.
Just like its predecessor, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you aren’t eligible for the deal, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, 40% off its normal price or the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $19.99 (normally $29.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $29.99 (normally $54.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 (normally $29.99)
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
- 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
- Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6: Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.