DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get All-New Amazon Fire TV 4K Max For Just $29.99 (45% OFF)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now on sale for its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, select Prime Members can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $29.99 (normally $55), which is $25 off the total that the streaming device has been since it launched last month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K and includes support for Wi-Fi 6.

While the price won’t be listed as $29.99 on the product page, it will drop when you apply Code: ADDFTV at checkout. With the purchase, you will also get a 14-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K Max For $29.99

Click here to activate the offer.

Add the item to your cart.

Apply Coupon Code ADDFTV

Complete Checkout.

Just like its predecessor, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has support for 4K, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This model comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you aren’t eligible for the deal, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, 40% off its normal price or the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $19.99 (normally $29.99).

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max