DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get Amazon Fire TV 4K Max for $34.99; 40% Off in Presidents Day Sale
This Presidents Day, it appears that Amazon is celebrating with a handful of deals on Fire TV devices for select Prime members. The online giant has discounts on a number of its Fire sticks, from the 4K Max version to the standard 4K stick to the traditional Fire TV stick. Each deal is targeted to specific users, so make sure you click each offer below to see if you are eligible for any of the options.
For a limited time, select Prime Members can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, which is $20 off the normal normally $55 total on the most powerful Fire TV Stick. It includes Wi-Fi 6 support and is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K. If you are eligible for the deal, while the price won’t be listed as $34.99 on the product page, it will drop when you apply code UP4KMAX23 once you checkout.
How to Get Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Add the item to your cart.
- Apply Coupon Code UP4KMAX23
- Complete Checkout.
If the 4K Max stick deal doesn’t work for you, have no fear, because there are more possibilities. Another option worth trying is the discount code for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. By using code UP4K23, you can get this device for its lowest price ever. Normally $49.99, the Presidents Day code can slash the price down to just $24.99, 50% off its normal total.
With this device you can stream all of your favorite content in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Also, it allows you to enhance your home theater audio with Dolby Atmos.
If you aren’t eligible for that deal either, we still have one really great option that could be available to you. The Amazon Fire TV Stick has been available for just $19.99 when using code ADD23. Normally $39.99, that means that this device can be $20 off this Presidents Day.
The latest version of the iconic Fire TV stick is 50% more powerful than the previous version and offers streaming in full HD, as well as Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
Try All of Amazon Fire TV’s Presidents Day Deal Codes:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34.99 (normally $54.99) with UP4KMAX23.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 (normally $49.99) with code UP4K23.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $19.99 (normally $39.99) with code ADD23.
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max:
- 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
- Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6: Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.
- Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.
- Fluid gameplay and fast-rendering graphics with a 750Mhz GPU. Access popular games with a Luna cloud gaming subscription.