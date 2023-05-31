DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Brings Back 50% First Month Deal, Includes Free Amazon Fire TV Stick

Not only has one of the best deals in streaming returned, but Sling TV is also throwing in an extra bonus to sweeten the pot. Starting last fall, the live TV streaming service began running a special that would allow new customers to receive 50% off their first month of service, meaning that they could stream their favorite broadcast and cable channels for as little as $20. After focusing on other promo offers for the past few weeks, Sling has brought the offer back and is including a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for all new customers.

How to Get 50% Off Your First Month of Sling TV and an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Click here to activate offer.

Enter your information to create an account.

Select the Sling TV services and channels that you want as part of your subscription.

Fill in your billing information and click “Finish & Submit.”

Get The Deal 50% off the first month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $20 per month

While the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite isn’t the most powerful streaming device on the market, it is perfect for people looking to cut the cord for the first time, or to start streaming from a secondary TV. The device is easy to get started and allows viewers to stream in full HD quality. Since it is a Fire TV Stick, users will be able to download hundreds of different apps with ease. The device also features Alexa Voice capabilities, so with the push of one button, the omnipresent AI will be able to make searching for apps, shows, settings, controls, and more as easy as possible.

While this deal allows new customers to stream with Sling for just $20 in their first month, they do have a few more decisions to make before sitting down to watch their favorite shows. Sling has two different base subscription plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Each costs $40 per month — but with this deal are just $20 for the first month — but have slightly different channel lineups. Sling Orange includes the host of Disney-owned networks, including Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and the ESPN channels as well as TNT and TBS. Sling Blue includes Bravo, E!, all of the Fox channels, and NFL Network.

However, if making difficult decisions isn’t easy, you are able to combine the two packages to get all of the channels offered in both for just $55 per month after paying just $27.50 for the first month.