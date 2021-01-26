DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get 4 Extras For Free For 3 Weeks

For a limited time, Sling TV is giving customers access to dozens of free channels through February 15th, 2021. New and Existing subscribers will get a free preview of four Extras on Sling TV for three weeks: Comedy Extra ($5), Kids Extra ($5), Lifestyle Extra ($5), and News Extra ($5).

Their 4 Extras Deal normally can be added to Sling Orange ($30) or Sling Blue ($30) for just $12 a month. Those Extras combined originally cost $20 – so you’re basically getting four for the price of two.

Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide. Some of the channels you should expect to get are Hallmark, MTV, VH1, Paramount Network, Cooking Channel, Disney Junior and Nick Jr. A full list is below.

Get $10 OFF $30+ / month sling.com Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

Comedy Extra

CMT, GSN, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, truTV, and TV Land

Kids Extra

Baby TV, Boomerang, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Duck TV, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, Sling Kids, and TeenNick

Lifestyle Extra

Afro, BET, Cooking Channel, DIY, FYI, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Oxygen, VH1, Vibrant TV, WE tv, and Z Living HD

News Extra Extra

BBC World News, CGTN, CNBC, Euronews, Fox Business Network, France 24, Fusion, HLN, Law&Crime, NDTV 24/7, News18, NewsmaxTV, RT, Science, and WeatherNation