DEAL ALERT: Stream Every Episode of ‘The Bear’ for Free with 30-Day Trial to Hulu
In its first season, Hulu’s original series “The Bear” showed more than mere flashes of potential. Critics, and especially audience members who had worked in food service heaped praise on the initial batch of episodes when they debuted in 2022, and Hulu managed to turn around a second season just one year after the release of the first.
Its haste has paid off in a big way. Season 2 of “The Bear” saw a 70% increase in hours streamed over Season 1 in the first four days of its availability. The new episodes have a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and 91% of audience reviews are also positive. Simply put, “The Bear” is a smash-hit for Hulu, which might be working on a third season even now if it weren’t for the Writers Guild of America strike.
If you’re a holdout who has never seen “The Bear” or subscribed to Hulu before, but feel the hype overtaking you at last, you’re likely hoping there’s a way to binge the show without having to pay a subscription fee. There’s good news on that score: Hulu offers new and select returning users a 30-day free trial!
How to Watch All Episodes of ‘The Bear’ For Free
- Click here to sign up for Hulu.
- Click “Sign up for Hulu only.”
- Pick either the ad-supported or ad-free plan (Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial).
- Enter your payment and contact information and finish subscribing. The free trial will be applied automatically.
You can cancel a Hulu subscription at any time, but you may find yourself quickly hooked by the service once you’re enjoying your free trial. In addition to “The Bear,” users will soon be able to enjoy brand-new episodes of “Futurama,” which debut on July 24.
If drama is more your flavor, you’ll want to take a look at Hulu originals like the FBI-themed miniseries “Class of '09,” “The Great,” and “The Handmaid's Tale,” all of which are available to stream during your 30-day free trial. Streaming customers who have never given Hulu a try will be hard-pressed to find a better time to test the service out.
