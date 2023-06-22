 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Stream STARZ for Just $3 per Month for 3 Months, Save 70% to See ‘Outlander,’ ‘No Way Home,’ More

Matt Tamanini

Both summer and Scotland are for streaming. To coincide with last week’s seventh season premiere of its hit series “Outlander,” the STARZ streaming platform is running a pretty sizable deal. The streamer has announced that it will be offering three months of service for just $3 per month to any new or former subscribers. With the price going up to $9.99 per month in June, that means that you can get 70% off with this limited time offer.

How to Save 70% Off Three Months of STARZ

This deal does not include a free trial, and once the three months are over, the standard $9.99 monthly fee will be assessed. In addition to the recently returned “Outlander,” STARZ boasts an exciting slate of original series, including this spring’s long-anticipated third season of”Party Down.” The streamer is also the home of the entire “Power” franchise of shows, including the third season of “Power Book II: Ghosts,” which premiered in March and “Power Book IV: Force,” which is slated to arrive in September.

The service is home to many other popular shows, including “Spartacus,” “BMF,” and “Gaslit,” so there is plenty of titles to binge when you take advantage of the offer.

If presitge TV isn’t enough to get you excited for the deal, STARZ also hosts countless films as well, including such hits as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the “Die Hard” trilogy,” iconic sci-fi films such as “Aliens,” Coen brothers classics like “The Big Lebowski,” and “Fargo,” and many more.

