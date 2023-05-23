DEAL ALERT: T-Mobile Offering Subscribers Free MLB.TV, MLS Season Pass and ViX Premium; More Deals for Switching Customers

T-Mobile customers know their carrier is one of the best in the country in terms of specials, free offers and other such deals. The mobile phone service provider is at it again, with some truly excellent offers that no sports fan will want to miss out on.

To start with, T-Mobile is renewing its offer for a free season of MLB.TV for existing T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Home Internet customers. This is Major League Baseball’s out-of-market game streaming platform, and if you didn’t sign up for the free offer by April 3, T-Mobile is giving you a second chance. A subscription to MLB.TV is a $149.99 value, but you won’t have to pay a cent for it if you’re a T-Mobile customer who signs up between May 23 and July 17.

Not enough live sports, you say? Well, T-Mobile also offers its users a full season of MLS Season Pass. That’s a $99 value and allows users to watch every Major League Soccer game of the regular season and playoffs, with no local blackouts. In addition, T-Mobile users get ViX Premium, which carries broadcasts of European and Latin American soccer leagues.

Click here to activate MLB.TV Deal .

. Click here to activate MLS Season Pass Deal

to activate MLS Season Pass Deal Click here to activate the ViX Premium Deal

to activate the ViX Premium Deal Enter your T-Mobile customer information, and complete the sign-up process

If you’re not a T-Mobile user yet, but are considering switching your wireless provider, there’s another offer from the company that demands your attention. Users who sign up for T-Mobile’s Go5G Plus plan get a $200 prepaid gift card to put toward the sports streaming service of their choice. Want more out-of-market NFL games this season via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV? Get it at a steep discount, thanks to T-Mobile!

How to Get $200 Off a New Sports Streamer

Click here to activate the offer .

. Choose the Go5GPlus plan.

Choose how many lines you want to switch, and how many devices you’ll need.

Complete the sign-up process.

You’ll get one $200 gift card for every line you move over, so if you’ve got a family of sports fans to satisfy, this is the perfect deal for you.

“T-Mobile customers love streaming and love sports, so naturally, we’re giving them more of what they love — the best of baseball with MLB.TV, our most popular perk, and a sports streaming app of their choice. On top of the free MLS Season Pass they already get,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “We always put customers in the driver’s seat, and now they can choose another sports app that matches their interests perfectly.”