DEAL ALERT: The Best 2020 Prime Day Streaming Device Deals – Fire TV, Roku, Echo, Eero, & More

2020 Prime Day is finally here! We’ve rounded up all the best deals on your favorite streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Smart TVs, and everything that will level up your set-up like Smart Speakers and Mesh Routers.

For those looking for a 4K Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 (normally $49.99).

However, if you’re looking for a device that combines an Echo and Fire TV in one — Fire TV Cube — is just $79.99 (normally $120). The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Fire TV, Amazon has ever made, so even if you’re looking for the best performance, this is a great option.

If you’re looking to record your OTA antenna, the Fire TV Recast is only $129 ($100 savings).

If you’re a Roku fan, they have dropped the price of three of their most popular streamers, Roku Streaming Stick+ $37 (normally $49.99), Roku Premiere $27 (normally $39.99), and Roku Express $21 (normally $29.99) through October 17th.

We’ve also rounded up some of the best deals on Echo devices like the Echo Show and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, and Roku TVs.

Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Streaming Devices

Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs

Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Smart Speakers

Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Mesh Routers