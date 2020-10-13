DEAL ALERT: The Best 2020 Prime Day Streaming Device Deals – Fire TV, Roku, Echo, Eero, & More
2020 Prime Day is finally here! We’ve rounded up all the best deals on your favorite streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Smart TVs, and everything that will level up your set-up like Smart Speakers and Mesh Routers.
For those looking for a 4K Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $29.99 (normally $49.99).
However, if you’re looking for a device that combines an Echo and Fire TV in one — Fire TV Cube — is just $79.99 (normally $120). The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Fire TV, Amazon has ever made, so even if you’re looking for the best performance, this is a great option.
If you’re looking to record your OTA antenna, the Fire TV Recast is only $129 ($100 savings).
If you’re a Roku fan, they have dropped the price of three of their most popular streamers, Roku Streaming Stick+ $37 (normally $49.99), Roku Premiere $27 (normally $39.99), and Roku Express $21 (normally $29.99) through October 17th.
We’ve also rounded up some of the best deals on Echo devices like the Echo Show and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, and Roku TVs.
Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Streaming Devices
- Roku Express: $21 (normally $29.99)
- Roku Premiere: $27 (normally $39.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick 4K: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $37 (normally $49.99)
- TiVo Stream 4K: $46.99 (normally $49.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $79.99 (normally $119.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 2 Tuner/500GB: $129.99 (normally $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 4 Tuner/1TB: $179.99 (normally $279.99)
Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs
- JVC 32” Roku Smart LED TV: $98 (normally $129.99)
- 32” Toshiba Fire TV Edition: $119 (normally $179.99)
- 43” Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition: $209 (normally $329.99)
- JVC 55” 4K Roku TV: $248 (normally $399.99)
- 50” Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition: $259.99 (normally $379.99)
- 55” Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition: $289.99 (normally $429.99)
- 32” Insignia Fire TV Edition: $109.99 (normally $169.99)
- 43” Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition: $199 (normally $299.99)
- 50” Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition: $249 (normally $349.99)
- 55” Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition: $289 (normally $429.99)
Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Smart Speakers
- Echo Dot - 3rd Gen: $18.99 (normally $49.99)
- Echo Show 5: $44.99 (normally $89.99)
- Echo Show 8: $64.99 (normally $129.99)
- Echo Show 8 + Security Cam: $69.99 (normally $164.99)
- Echo Show - 2nd Gen: $149.99 (normally $229.99)
Best 2020 Prime Day Deals on Mesh Routers
- Amazon eero mesh Router: $69.00 (normally $99.99)
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system - 3 Pack: $174.00 (normally $249.99)