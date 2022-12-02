 Skip to Content
Apple TV+

DEAL ALERT: Three Different Ways to Get Three Free Months of Apple TV+

David Satin

Apple TV+ is one of the most intriguing streaming services available. With a price point on the lower end of the spectrum at $6.99 per month, and content like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” as well as live sports like MLB games and Major League Soccer (beginning in 2023), Apple TV+ offers an excellent intersection of content and value.

That value is about to get even better, as Apple TV+ is offering new subscribers the chance to get their first three months free; that’s a $21 savings, and there are several ways to access the deal!

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free on BestBuy.com

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free as an LG Smart TV Customer

This promotion applies to all 2016-2021 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models. All LG Smart TVs offer best-in-class picture and sound technologies. They also support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, so you can experience the best audio when streaming the various Apple TV+ titles.

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free by Buying an Apple Device

  • Purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac device.
  • Sign in to Apple TV+ with your Apple ID on your new device.
  • Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s it! Those are all the ways to get three months of Apple TV+ completely free. In addition to fantastic original series, the service is host to movies like “Spirited,” the new holiday comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The service also allows users to download shows and movies to watch offline and can stream on six different devices simultaneously.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$6.99 / month
apple.com
