DEAL ALERT: Three Different Ways to Get Three Free Months of Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is one of the most intriguing streaming services available. With a price point on the lower end of the spectrum at $6.99 per month, and content like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” as well as live sports like MLB games and Major League Soccer (beginning in 2023), Apple TV+ offers an excellent intersection of content and value.

That value is about to get even better, as Apple TV+ is offering new subscribers the chance to get their first three months free; that’s a $21 savings, and there are several ways to access the deal!

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free on BestBuy.com

If you have not already, sign up for an account on Bestbuy.com.

Click here to activate the offer from Best Buy.

Click “Add to Cart” on the right side of the screen.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free as an LG Smart TV Customer

Click here to activate the deal, or click the Apple TV+ banner on your LG Smart TV home menu.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

This promotion applies to all 2016-2021 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models. All LG Smart TVs offer best-in-class picture and sound technologies. They also support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, so you can experience the best audio when streaming the various Apple TV+ titles.

How to Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ For Free by Buying an Apple Device

Purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac device.

Sign in to Apple TV+ with your Apple ID on your new device.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s it! Those are all the ways to get three months of Apple TV+ completely free. In addition to fantastic original series, the service is host to movies like “Spirited,” the new holiday comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The service also allows users to download shows and movies to watch offline and can stream on six different devices simultaneously.