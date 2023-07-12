DEAL ALERT: Verizon +play Customers Can Get One Free Year of Netflix Premium When They Buy One Year of STARZ

If you’re a Verizon customer and you’ve never checked out the company’s subscription aggregating platform +play, you are officially missing out. The +play store offers a ton of digital subscriptions, from streaming to news and sports to gaming, and allows users to keep them all on one monthly bill.

The best part of +play is that it frequently offers special deals and discounts to Verizon customers that no one else can access. That’s true this week, as the company is offering customers an excellent streaming value: sign up for an annual plan of STARZ (for $74.99), and get a free year of Netflix’s Premium tier, its most feature-loaded subscription option (a $239.88 value).

How Verizon Customers Can Get a Free Year of Netflix Premium

Click here to activate the deal.

Scroll down and click “Get it Now.”

Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up. Get the Deal verizon.com Free Netflix Premium for a full year with an annual STARZ subscription

This offer is the perfect way to enjoy new episodes of “Outlander” now, and when the show returns with the second half of Season 7 in 2024. Revolution is burning through North America this season, and the Frasers must stick by each other if they want their love to survive. Your STARZ subscription will allow you to watch past seasons of “Outlander,” as well as shows like “BMF,” the “Power” franchise, and “The Serpent Queen.”

Netflix’s Premium tier offers more high-tech features than any other subscription option on the streamer. It allows users to watch ad-free on up to four devices at once, download titles on up to six devices, and stream select content in Ultra-High-Def 4K and with Netflix’s Spatial Audio. Netflix Premium holders can also pay to have up to two additional users who don’t live in their household added to their account.

There’s a host of new content coming to Netflix from HBO in the coming months as well. Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery recently struck a licensing deal that will see HBO originals like “Insecure,” “Band of Brothers” and more take a trip to the world’s largest streaming service. Some of these titles are available already, and more are coming soon!