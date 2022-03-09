DEAL ALERT: Walmart+ Members Get Six Months Spotify Premium for Free

Walmart is collaborating with Spotify to offer a special promotion that is changing the Walmart+ membership for the better in 2022. New and existing Walmart + members are receiving six months of Spotify Premium for free — a nearly $60 value. The offer is redeemable through May 7, 2023 and available to members who haven’t previously tried Spotify Premium. Access the promotion here.

“Our Walmart+ members have told us they’re passionate about music and entertainment, so our collaboration with Spotify is just one more way that we’re bringing value to our Walmart+ membership,” said Walmart+ SVP and GM Chris Cracchiolo. “Our goal with Walmart+ is to bring together the best in-store and online benefits that save customers time and money, and this collaboration with Spotify is another tangible way in which we’re providing our customers with more of what they want.”

Spotify Premium ($9.99/month) users can enjoy ad-free streaming of millions of songs, access to 3.6M podcasts, unlimited skips, the ability to download music for listening offline and on the go, and more.

Walmart+ ($12.95/month or $98/year) members receive free delivery from their local store, free shipping, early access to shop special promotions and events, prescriptions, and the ability to save money on gas.