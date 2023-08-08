DEAL ALERT: Watch the Summer Finale of ‘Outlander’ on STARZ and Save 50% per Month for 3 Months

There’s just one episode of “Outlander” left before the midseason finale! Claire and Jaime have seen their love pass through the fiery crucible of war and revolution so far this season, but through it all they have been able to rely on each other.

The final “Outlander” episode before the show’s midseason hiatus will stream on Friday, Aug. 11 on STARZ. That streamer is normally $9.99 per month, but right now it’s offering a special deal for new users: $5 per month for your first three months on the service, a savings of 50%.

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for Just $5 Each (50% Off)

It’s a simple process, but you could be saving big on a STARZ subscription with it. The discount will make your STARZ subscription the cheapest streaming platform you’ve got until November, and it won’t just be episodes of “Outlander” keeping you entertained either.

STARZ is also home to “Minx,” the critically-acclaimed comedy series about the world’s first erotic magazine catering to women. “Minx” was canceled by HBO back in December 2022 while its second season was still in production, but it was purchased by STARZ and saved from becoming just another discarded title. Season 2 of “Minx” began streaming July 21, and will continue releasing a new episode weekly until September.

Other highlights on STARZ include a new season of the wrestling family drama “Heels,” the upcoming “Power Book IV: Force,” blockbuster movies like “Plane” and much more. The special 50% discount for three months of service offer from STARZ won’t last long, so don’t wait!