DEAL ALERT: YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Get Free Chromecast Ultra & Stadia Controller ($99 Value)

Google really wants you to try Stadia. Stadia is Google’s gaming platform that lets you instantly play video games on screens you already own like the Chromecast Ultra.

For a limited time, they are giving all YouTube Premium Subscribers their Stadia Premiere Edition for free. The $99 bundle comes with a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.

How to Activate the Deal

Click here to claim your Stadia Premiere Edition Sign-up for your free trial of Stadia Pro Get your redemption email Redeem in the Google Store for free

To get the deal, all you have to do is sign-up for a free 30-Day Trial to Stadia Pro. If you don’t cancel before the trial is up, you will be charged $9.99 a month for Stadia.

To be eligible, you have to had an active YouTube Premium subscription as of November 6th. The offer must be redeemed by December 31 and is available to new, existing and former Stadia accounts.

You can see a full list of compatible games here. Stadia Pro is a subscription that gives access to a collection of free games, but also lets you buy individual games on a one-off basis. It is free for one-month and then $9.99 a month after that.

Google recommends an internet connection speed of 10 megabits per second+ to use Stadia.