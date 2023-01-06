Despite Illogical Rumor, Netflix Renews ‘Wednesday’ for Season 2; Show Will Not Move to Prime Video

A news cycle as odd as the Addams Family itself has reached its end, as Netflix has officially announced it is renewing its latest smash-hit original series “Wednesday” for a second season.

That news is hardly surprising, given how successful the show has been for the world’s largest streamer. “Wednesday” was streamed for over 411 million hours in the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022, marking the first time any English-language series broke the 400 million hour mark in a single week on Netflix.

What is surprising is that any speculation over the show’s renewal has surfaced at all. Yet that’s precisely what happened in early January, when an article from the Independent suggested that “Wednesday” might be moved to Prime Video for its second season. The speculation centered on the fact that the character’s rights are owned by MGM, which Amazon purchased in March of 2022.

With apologies to Prime Video, it ain’t happening. IndieWire reports that Netflix made a deal to develop series based on Addams Family characters long before Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. It would have made very little sense for Netflix to acquire the rights to characters from an IP as popular as The Addams Family for just one season’s worth of episodes. To be sure, IP rights change hands frequently, but a series with as much potential as “Wednesday” would never have gone into production if Netflix was unsure it would be able to keep the series for the long haul.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve a murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. “[We’re] thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

The “Wednesday”-to-Prime-Video story was a fun little roller-coaster ride while it lasted, but thanks to Netflix’s announcement, facts and reason have prevailed once again. No word on when fans can expect Season 2 of “Wednesday,” but there should be no doubts now that when it is released, it’ll be on Netflix.