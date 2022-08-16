Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies at 81 — How to Stream His Best Movies Including ‘Air Force One’

If you needed an action director in the 1990s, it was hard to do much better than Wolfgang Petersen. His tense thrillers were audience favorites, and he directed heavyweights like Harrison Ford, John Malkovich, Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Dustin Hoffman, and Morgan Freeman.

He had a knack for tension, and his breakout film, “Das Boot” is considered an all-time classic, and “The NeverEnding Story” still tugs at the hearts of every child of the 1980s.

Wolfgang Petersen died Friday of pancreatic cancer.