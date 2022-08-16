Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies at 81 — How to Stream His Best Movies Including ‘Air Force One’
If you needed an action director in the 1990s, it was hard to do much better than Wolfgang Petersen. His tense thrillers were audience favorites, and he directed heavyweights like Harrison Ford, John Malkovich, Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Dustin Hoffman, and Morgan Freeman.
He had a knack for tension, and his breakout film, “Das Boot” is considered an all-time classic, and “The NeverEnding Story” still tugs at the hearts of every child of the 1980s.
Wolfgang Petersen died Friday of pancreatic cancer.
The Best of Wolfgang Petersen
Das BootSeptember 17, 1981
A German submarine hunts allied ships during the Second World War, but it soon becomes the hunted. The crew tries to survive below the surface, while stretching both the boat and themselves to their limits.
The NeverEnding StoryApril 5, 1984
While hiding from bullies in his school’s attic, a young boy discovers the extraordinary land of Fantasia, through a magical book called The Neverending Story. The book tells the tale of Atreyu, a young warrior who, with the help of a luck dragon named Falkor, must save Fantasia from the destruction of The Nothing.
Enemy MineDecember 12, 1985
A soldier from Earth crashlands on an alien world after sustaining battle damage. Eventually he encounters another survivor, but from the enemy species he was fighting; they band together to survive on this hostile world. In the end the human finds himself caring for his enemy in a completely unexpected way.
In the Line of FireJuly 8, 1993
Veteran Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan is a man haunted by his failure to save President Kennedy while serving protection detail in Dallas. Thirty years later, a man calling himself “Booth” threatens the life of the current President, forcing Horrigan to come back to protection detail to confront the ghosts from his past.
OutbreakMarch 10, 1995
A deadly airborne virus finds its way into the USA and starts killing off people at an epidemic rate. Col Sam Daniels’ job is to stop the virus spreading from a small town, which must be quarantined, and to prevent an over reaction by the White House.
Air Force OneJuly 25, 1997
Russian terrorists conspire to hijack the aircraft with the president and his family on board. The commander in chief finds himself facing an impossible predicament: give in to the terrorists and sacrifice his family, or risk everything to uphold his principles - and the integrity of the nation.
The Perfect StormJune 29, 2000
In October 1991, a confluence of weather conditions combined to form a killer storm in the North Atlantic. Caught in the storm was the sword-fishing boat Andrea Gail. Magnificent foreshadowing and anticipation fill this true-life drama while minute details of the fishing boats, their gear and the weather are juxtaposed with the sea adventure.
TroyMay 3, 2004
In year 1250 B.C. during the late Bronze age, two emerging nations begin to clash. Paris, the Trojan prince, convinces Helen, Queen of Sparta, to leave her husband Menelaus, and sail with him back to Troy. After Menelaus finds out that his wife was taken by the Trojans, he asks his brother Agamemnom to help him get her back. Agamemnon sees this as an opportunity for power. So they set off with 1,000 ships holding 50,000 Greeks to Troy. With the help of Achilles, the Greeks are able to fight the never before defeated Trojans.