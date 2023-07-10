DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM Adding Classic Television Hub MeTV to Choice Package and Above

DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup just got a big infusion of classic television, at least if you’re a Choice or above-level user. The virtual multi-channel video programming distributor (vMVPD) and its satellite TV counterpart DIRECTV has added the MeTV channel, which users will find in HD by navigating to channel 77.

MeTV is one of the top destinations in cable for episodes of classic TV series. Its lineup includes titles from “The Beverly Hillbillies” to “MASH” to “The Waltons,” with episodes airing 24 hours a day. In total, the channel features more than 60 classic series every week.

“MeTV is ‘Memorable Entertainment Television,’ making it a uniquely valuable addition to the DIRECTV channel lineup nationwide,” Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of MeTV’s parent company Weigel Broadcasting Co, said in a statement to The Wrap. “We couldn’t be happier to seal this deal which allows us to add MeTV beyond the existing markets and deliver some of the most cherished and timeless television ever made to DIRECTV subscribers coast-to-coast.”

The addition of MeTV to DIRECTV STREAM should give the company’s users an extra programming option if their local channels are no longer available on the service. Last week, a carriage dispute with the broadcasting company Nexstar caused more than 200 stations in over 100 markets to go dark on DIRECTV, and there’s been no movement regarding their restoration to the service since. Both sides have accused the other of being deceptive or dealing in bad faith, and the bitter dispute has no end in sight currently.

MeTV is now available to users of DIRECTV STREAM Choice and higher packages. DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice plan starts at $99.99 per month plus taxes and fees and comes with a huge variety of live sports and news channels, as well as a long list of entertainment networks. DIRECTV STREAM Choice offers regional and national sports networks, including Bally Sports RSNs.