DIRECTV Launches New 4K-Enabled Wireless Device as Satellite, Live TV Streaming Services More Closely Align

The TV streaming device market is getting a new player this week. DIRECTV has announced that it is launching a new wireless streaming device called “Gemini,” which will allow users to get all their favorite streaming apps in one location, as well as watch any content offered in ultra-high-definition 4K.

The Gemini will also come with a Google-powered voice remote, and new DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will get one of these devices at no extra cost. The Gemini will function much like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV connected streaming players that have been on the market for many years.

“We’ve made it possible for DIRECTV satellite and DIRECTV internet customers to experience entertainment without compromise by providing the greatest variety of live and on-demand shows, sports and movies as well as seamless access to their favorite apps all without switching TV inputs,” DIRECTV chief marketing officer Vince Torres.

Bringing the Gemini to market essentially allows the company to turn DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM into the same service. Customers can simply sign up for a DIRECTV account and snag a Gemini box to carry the app instead of worrying about a bulky satellite dish. The Gemini will allow users to stream content in 4K as well, an ability the DIRECTV satellite dish did not have. DIRECTV STREAM will now specifically refer to the live TV streaming service accessed directly through the service’s app.

The introduction of the Gemini could spell an eventual transition away from the company’s traditional satellite service. It’s true that DIRECTV has quite a bit of money invested in the infrastructure and equipment needed to offer satellite TV, but it’s also a fact that traditional cable and satellite providers have been losing users for quite some time, while live TV streaming services are gaining customers. If this trend continues, DIRECTV will have the Gemini in place to bridge the gap and keep consumers engaged with its services via broadband and DIRECTV STREAM.

To celebrate the release of the Gemini device, DIRECTV is launching a new ad campaign with “Succession” and “X2: X-Men United” actor Brian Cox. Cox portrays the Overly Direct Spokesman, a tough-as-nails truth-teller who just wants the best for consumers and delivers a wake-up call to TV viewers who have yet to opt into DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

“I thoroughly enjoy being the Overly Direct Spokesperson in the new campaign for DIRECTV,” Cox said. “The main broadcast spot is truly an ode to all that DIRECTV is doing to simplify their TV watching experience.”

The Gemini streaming device is now available nationwide. New DIRECTV STREAM users can get a free Gemini device with their plan and never have to worry about satellite signal or where they’ll find their favorite streaming video apps again.