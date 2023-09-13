DIRECTV Satellite Offering New Customers Sports Pack Free for 3 Months, but DIRECTV STREAM Is Still Better Deal

The fall sports season is here! Not only are college football and the NFL back to action, but the NBA and NHL are getting set to roll as well, and that’s all before even mentioning the MLB playoffs! It’s one of the best times of the year for live sports lovers, and DIRECTV wants to help ensure you don’t miss out on the action!

New customers who sign up for a DIRECTV by internet plan can get three months of the Sports add-on channel pack for free when they sign up. That’s in addition to premium entertainment streaming services like Max, Cinemax, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ, but customers will have to pay additional fees and acquire a Gemini streaming device to access the deal. DIRECTV by internet plans start at $79.99 per month.

How to Get Free Access to Sports Add-On Package for 3 Months

Choose any DIRECTV by internet plan.

Scroll down to select which add-ons you want free for three months.

What Channels Are Available in DIRECTV Sports Add-On Package?

The Sports add-on package from DIRECTV carries a wide variety of college and professional sports channels. It’s the best way to get NFL RedZone from DIRECTV, and it includes the NFL Network for customers who opt for the DIRECTV Entertainment package. Check out a full list of channels available in the DIRECTV Sports add-on.

Is DIRECTV STREAM a Better Deal?

If you’d rather skip the need for getting a Gemini device to use DIRECTV via internet, you might want to give DIRECTV STREAM a try instead. New customers don’t get the Sports pack for free when signing up for DIRECTV STREAM; it’s still $14.99 per month extra. But new users do get $10 off their subscription price for three months with DIRECTV STREAM, and there’s no regional sports network (RSN) or equipment fees needed with STREAM.

Users can get the same premium streaming services with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription free that they get with a DIRECTV via internet plan. Some rough math indicates that a customer who signs up for DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment plan for three months at $64.99 per month (the rate with the $10 discount applied), and then purchases the Sports add-on pack are up to $79.99 per month. That’s the same cost as the base price of a DIRECTV via internet Entertainment plan and doesn’t factor in equipment and RSN fees that many users will have to pay.

There’s no wait for equipment with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription either; users can sign up and start streaming live TV immediately. In short, DIRECTV STREAM is the best deal on offer from the company, even with the free Sports add-on offer with DIRECTV via internet plans.