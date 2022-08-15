 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM Adds More Linear Channels From HBO, Cinemax, and STARZ

Jason Gurwin

If you are subscribe to premium channels through DIRECTV STREAM, you now have even more options for live linear channels directly from their interface. In the past, those who subscribed to HBO, Cinemax, and STARZ had access to a subset of the linear premium movie channels that you could get on DIRECTV Satellite, but now they will have access to the full set of channels.

For those who subscribe to HBO, you can now access HBO Comedy, HBO Signature, and HBO Zone, joining HBO, HBO 2, HBO Family, and HBO Latino. For Cinemax subscribe, you can now stream MoreMax, 5StarMax, MovieMax, and ThrillerMax, in addition to Cinemax and ActionMax. Those who get STARZ and STARZ Encore can now access STARZ in Black, STARZ Cinema, STARZ Comedy, STARZ Edge, and STARZ Encore Comedy.

While HBO Max ($14.99), STARZ ($11), and Cinemax ($11) can be added to DIRECTV STREAM, they are also available as part of the $149.99 a month Premier Bundle, which includes 150+ channels, including those premium channels + Showtime.

For a limited time, those who subscribe to their DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan ($89.99), which is only $69.99 for your first two months, after a 5-Day Free Trial, will also get access to HBO Max, Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, and Epix for free for 3 months.

If you don’t have your own device, you can add the DIRECTV Osprey Box, which is customized to make browsing DIRECTV STREAM easy for those transitioning from satellite, or to access other major streaming services.

