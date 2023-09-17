 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM, DIRECTV, and U-verse Get Nexstar Channels Back as Deal Draws Near

Ben Bowman

Although DIRECTV STREAM and Nexstar haven’t settled on a new deal yet, both sides have agreed to resume carriage of the channels today. This is sure to come as a relief to football fans who may have missed Week 1 of the NFL.

In a joint statement, the companies said, “In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

DIRECTV reports the company is working to restore the signals across platforms on a rolling station-by-station basis. The goal is to bring back the stations showing Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening football games first.

This resolution makes DIRECTV STREAM a top-notch pick for NFL fans, since you’ll get access to all the channels you need to stream the NFL. (You still need Prime Video for Thursday.) DIRECTV STREAM is also offering a $400 gift card if you sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and agree to a 2-year deal with DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Get $400 Visa Gift Card from DIRECTV

The DIRECTV-Nexstar battle dragged on through most of the summer as more than 200 stations in 100 markets went dark on the DIRECTV platforms.

Since the start of the year, Nexstar has reached a new retransmission agreement with Hulu + Live TV, as well as placed local channels in numerous markets on YouTube TV, thanks to an agreement initially announced in March.

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All packages include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment package. You can upgrade to their Choice package, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.

The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all packages and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

The service was previously called AT&T TV.

