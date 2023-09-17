DIRECTV STREAM, DIRECTV, and U-verse Get Nexstar Channels Back as Deal Draws Near

Although DIRECTV STREAM and Nexstar haven’t settled on a new deal yet, both sides have agreed to resume carriage of the channels today. This is sure to come as a relief to football fans who may have missed Week 1 of the NFL.

In a joint statement, the companies said, “In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

DIRECTV reports the company is working to restore the signals across platforms on a rolling station-by-station basis. The goal is to bring back the stations showing Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening football games first.

The DIRECTV-Nexstar battle dragged on through most of the summer as more than 200 stations in 100 markets went dark on the DIRECTV platforms.

Since the start of the year, Nexstar has reached a new retransmission agreement with Hulu + Live TV, as well as placed local channels in numerous markets on YouTube TV, thanks to an agreement initially announced in March.