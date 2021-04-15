Discovery+ Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels

Discovery+ is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. The service launched in January of this year on Amazon Fire TV and Fire Edition smart TVs as well as most other outlets. New customers can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Discovery+ through Prime Video Channels.

Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. says “today’s launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels expands access to discovery+ for millions of Amazon customers beyond Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs. This innovative relationship provides multiple, compelling ways for us to reach and delight consumers with a truly differentiated streaming experience through discovery+.”

Head of Prime Video Channels Soumya Sriraman goes on to say “adding discovery+ and its exciting roster of top brands reinforces Prime Video Channels’ promise of bringing the best shows to our customers, all in one place. With a discovery+ channel subscription, Prime members now have even more ways to access content they love directly on Prime Video including shows such as ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,’ ‘Guy’s Grocery Games,’ and ‘Bobby and Giada in Italy.’”

If you want to add discovery+ to Prime Video, it’s only available on Prime Video Channels as an ad-free version for $6.99 a month. An ad-supported version is scheduled for release in the coming months. Prime members can get in on discovery+’s library of nature and reality TV programming without any additional apps to download and, of course, no cable needed by checking out amazon.com/channels.

Discovery+’s availability on Amazon Prime Video reinforces predictions that discovery+ will continue to grow its audience at an exponential rate over the course of the coming year.

Discovery+ is the leading streaming outlet for real-life programming, nature documentaries, and content with a focus on exploration and learning. The service has exclusive streaming rights to BBC’s natural history library, and includes content from A&E, HISTORY, and Lifetime. Dipping into Discovery, Inc.’s extensive history and well-known networks, the app has over 55,000 episodes of quality shows from sources like HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Travel Channel, OWN, Discovery, and Animal Planet. Additionally, discovery+ features hundreds of hours of exclusive, original content. Also included will be the forthcoming Magnolia Network.