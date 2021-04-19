Discovery’s Magnolia Network Announces Four New Shows

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” and owners of Texas remodeling company Magnolia, are making waves as they continue to reinvent Discovery’s DIY Network into the new Magnolia Network. With the Magnolia Network’s upcoming premiere on discovery+, the husband and wife team aim to provide viewers with the go-to outlet for real life programs focusing on cooking, building, and design.

Four brand new shows have been announced.

“Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry” will allow viewers an inside look at the process behind creating studio paintings.

Baking master Bryan Ford hosts “The Artisan’s Kitchen” with his trademark New Orleans upbringing and Honduran flare.

Interior designer Jean Stoffer will take viewers along as she works on projects in her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI on the currently-titled “Jean Stoffer Design.”

Finally, “Making Modern with Brooke and Brice” features yet another married pair of home renovation experts with its spin on the genre being that the expected gender roles of the two partners is reversed.

An hourlong special called “Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead Vol. 2” will launch on discovery+ on April 23rd as part of a preview of the new network’s content featuring the newly announced shows as well as six other original series. The special will then air the following day on the linear DIY Network. The rebranding will be fully in place in January of 2022 but Magnolia Network’s premiere roster of content will be available on discovery+ on July 15th.

The previous entry in this preview series, “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead Vol. 1,” debuted in April 2020 on DIY Network and can now be streamed on discovery+.

Other Upcoming Magnolia Network Shows

Here’s a brief rundown of the other programming set to premiere with Magnolia Network’s launch:

“Van Go:” Brett Lewis, owner of Chewy Design Co., transforms vans into tiny homes. Join him as he overcomes the challenges involved with the small spaces and unique limitations inherent to his projects.

“Self Employed:” Take to the road and travel the country with Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he takes in the stories shared by small business owners as they recall the journeys they took to build their dream jobs.

“Mind for Design:” Join interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and his team of artisans as they transform spaces using their incredible talent and humor.

“Zoë Bakes:” Enjoy baking with Zoë François’ as she explores creating her favorite dishes with her friends and family.

“Ranch to Table:” Elizabeth Poett, cattle rancher and entrepreneur, invites viewers into her life as she runs her family’s ranch and keeps everyone fed with her rustic, regional meals.

“Homegrown:” Turn outdoor spaces into backyard farms and gardens full of homegrown food with host Jamila Norman.