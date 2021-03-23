Discovery+ Boosts Library with Reality Content From All3Media, Including ‘Gordon Ramsay’ Shows

Discovery+ has signed a multi-territory SVOD deal with All3Media International, securing 250+ hours of reality content, such as “Race Across the World,” “Naked Attraction” and “The Undateables.”

The deal also includes chef Gordon Ramsay’s popular shows: “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars,” “Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait” and “Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine.” The latter kicks off later in 2021.

All four seasons of the dating show “Naked Attraction” will be available sometime this year in North America. They currently stream in various European and Scandinavian countries.

Similarly, discovery+ secured SVOD rights to the 45-episode “The Undateables,” which streams in North America later in the year.

“Race Across the World” is currently streaming on discovery+.

“Discovery is uniquely positioned to mobilize international streaming growth and provide a global platform for All3’s beloved series, which pair perfectly with our massive library of local-language originals,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of content and commercial strategy, Discovery, Inc.

Additional titles for the platform include “Extreme Everest” and “The Parachute Murder Plot.” “Generation Porn” launches sometime in the calendar year.

“People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles,” said Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International.

The streamer launched Jan. 4 with 55,000 episodes of content and promised 1,000 hours of original content this year. The service is available for $4.99 a month with ads and $6.99 without; it includes four simultaneous streams.

Besides the All3Media inventory, discovery+ also offers content from A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime and natural-history content from the BBC.

The service streams on various platforms and devices, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.