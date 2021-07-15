Discovery Wants Its First Olympics Broadcast in Europe to Break Records

As Discovery pivots from niche broadcasting network to media powerhouse, it’s hoping its latest investment pays off in spades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery execs say they want the company’s broadcast of the 2021 Olympic Games to reach a record audience across the continent. This will be Discovery’s first Summer Games broadcast after securing the European media rights to the 2018-2024 Games in 2015. Discovery president of sports Andrew Georgiou thinks his company can do just that.

“We have got a really big breadth of coverage,” Georgiu said. “Discovery’s coverage of the Games, in addition to all the local national broadcasters, means Discovery is the only place, discovery+ and Eurosport are the only places right across Europe, where you can watch every unmissable moment, and that is going to make us a real destination. People can see it when they want, they can watch it where they want, on any device they want, and that is the Discovery selling point.”

Sports has long been a blind spot of Discovery’s American presence, though it doesn’t seem like that’s an issue for them overseas, especially after the company acquired several European sports outlets, including Eurosport, Global Cycling Network, Global Mountain Bike Network, Golf Digest and GOLFTV. Discovery, following the merger announcement with WarnerMedia, then announced the Discovery Sports division, putting all their sports-related acquisitions under one roof. The European Olympics broadcast will no doubt be the company’s tentpole content — and all parties involved are working to ensure this year’s Games are the most prolific yet.

But will the US ever see Discovery’s sports content? The WarnerMedia merger opens up the door for more sports-themed content, especially as WarnerMedia owns Turner Broadcasting, which now owns broadcasting rights to the NBA and NHL, but without American broadcasting or streaming rights, Discovery’s European sports content will stay just that — European.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 23, barring any further COVID-related shutdowns. Here’s a full guide on how to watch the Olympics without cable in the United States.