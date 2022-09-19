Disney Offering Discounts for Holiday Resort Stays to Disney+ Subscribers

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed ways that his company could uniquely bring together the two arms of its entertainment empire by finding opportunities to unite the streaming and in-person experiences that fans love. While many of those discussions revolved around the idea of streaming in-park experiences via “Next-Gen” augment reality, on Monday, the House of Mouse announced that they were keeping things a little more simple in the short term.

Disney+ subscribers are now able to save up to 20% at select Disney Resort hotels during the holiday season from Dec. 11 through Dec. 25, 2022, and — depending on where you live — spending a few days in Central Florida at the onset of winter might be a nice way to start the holiday season.

The first thing that Disney+ subscribers need to do in order to take advantage of this offer is to link their streaming subscription to their My Disney Experience account, which they can do here.

From there, they will have the ability to view and book the resort options available at the various discount levels:

20% Savings Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort 15% Savings Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Savings

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The number of rooms allocated for this Disney+ subscriber offer is limited and length-of-stay requirements may apply. Unfortunately, theme park admission is neither included nor discounted for Disney+ customers. However, as a guest of a Disney Resort hotel, visitors get access to the theme parks 30 minutes before they open to the public, meaning that not only do guests get half an hour of relatively stress-free park time, but they also can get in line for their favorite attractions before the crowds start to clog things up. Hotel guests will also be able to enjoy extended hours at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT on select nights in December.

Recent reports have suggested that Disney has recently discussed launching a membership service that provides discounted access to the company’s at-home and in-person entertainment experiences. With the parks portion of the Disney business now surpassing pre-pandemic demand and revenue, taking advantage of discounts and membership programs might be the best way for Disney fans of all ages to experience all of the magic that Mickey and friends have to offer.