Disney+ Adding 28 Newly Restored Animated Shorts Dating back to 1929 in Celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Fans of classic animation will be thrilled to learn that Disney+ will be adding some of the company’s oldest-existing content this summer. Starting Friday, July 7, Disney+ will debut a total of 28 classic animated shorts on its platform, as part of Disney’s ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary.

The shorts will range from beloved titles to lesser-known fare and will feature some of Disney’s most revered characters. Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip n’ Dale, and others will appear in the shorts, as well as Disney’s first-ever animated star who preceded Mickey Mouse himself: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

“We are thrilled to be working with [director] Kevin Schaeffer and the Studio’s restoration team in presenting these beautifully restored versions of classic Disney animated shorts,” said Dorothy McKim, who helped in restoring these cartoons. “Two of our top artistic talents have lent their expertise and passion to the project to make sure that the films look their very best and are authentic to the creative intentions of the original filmmakers. We’re very excited to be sharing these wonderful shorts with the Disney+ audience. They have never looked or sounded better.”

The 28 shorts headed to Disney+ starting July 7 are:

Debuting July 7 The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Building a Building (1933)

Bath Day (1946)

Figaro and Frankie (1947)

Goofy Gymnastics (1949)

Aquamania (1961) Debuting Aug. 11 Barnyard Olympics (1932)

Mickey’s Steam Roller (1934)

Donald’s Nephews (1938)

Goofy and Wilbur (1939)

Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939)

The Flying Jalopy (1943)

Debuting Sept. 5-8 Trolley Troubles (1927)

All Wet (1927)

The Barn Dance (1929)

Playful Pluto (1934)

Mickey’s Kangaroo (1935)

Merbabies (1938)

Bone Trouble (1940)

Pluto, Junior (1942) Debuting Oct. 6 When the Cat’s Away (1929)

Fiddling Around (1930)

Camping Out (1934)

Wynken, Blynken and Nod (1938)

Old Macdonald Duck (1941)

Inferior Decorator (1948)

Chips Ahoy (1956)

The animation team tasked with restoring these cartoons recently did the same work for Disney’s classic film “Cinderella.” They are currently doing likewise with the company’s first full-length animated feature “Snow-White and the Seven Dwarves,” and the restored version will also appear on Disney+ when it is complete.

Disney+ brought on even more content this week, though it definitely doesn’t fall into the “classic animation” category. On Thursday, the service announced that it would be adding the second MCU film ever made in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” which will make its Disney+ debut on Friday, June 16.