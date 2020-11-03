Disney Plus Launches Discounted Pre-Sale in Latin America

With less than two weeks left before Disney+ makes its Latin America bow, the company has launched a presale for fans to get the best deal. Starting today, fans in countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Chile, just to name a few, can begin signing up for Disney+, ahead of the official launch on November 17.

Disney+ Latin America Pre-Sale

The discount is ~30% less than the monthly price and ~15-20% the annual price (depending on the country). To get the deal, you will need to sign-up by November 17th.

Disney+ first announced it will be heading to Latin America back in August. At launch, subscribers will get access to more than 25 exclusive Disney + originals, including the renowned, Emmy-nominated series “The Mandalorian” as well as other high visibility series such as “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The service has been rolling out in major markets since first launching in the U.S. back in November 2019. Since then, the service has launched in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24. It also became available in India on April 3.

In May, company CEO Bob Chapek announced that Disney+ would be moving into more European territories. Chapek revealed the streaming service will begin to roll out in Japan in June and then in additional markets in Europe — the Nordics, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal — in September and then in Latin America towards the end of the year.