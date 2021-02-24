Disney Plus Announces Premiere Dates for “Loki”, “Monsters At Work”, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” & More

Disney+ revealed when you’ll be able to stream their list of upcoming original series including “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (May 4th), “Loki” (June 11), “Monster at Work” (July 2), and the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (May 14).

From March 2021 through July there will be some of the most anticipated original series coming to the streaming platform. A full list of those premiering through July is below.

In December, Disney said they would release 10 Marvel Series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animated, and Pixar series and movies over the next few years. This is the (link: These are all the movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, and Disney Studios coming to Disney Plus over the next few years. full list of TV shows and movies planned for Disney+ over the next few years.

March 2021

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

Release Date: March 19

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

Release Date: March 26

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

April 2021

“Big Shot”

Release Date: April 16

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach must take a job at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X’s and O’s; they require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

May 2021

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

Release Date: May 4 (with second episode on Friday, May 7th)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2

Release Date: May 14

n season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

June 2021

“Loki”

Release Date: June 11

“Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character.

“Zenimation” Season 2

Release Date: June 11

“Zenimation,” the series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season June 11 with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney’s first feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” all the way through to the Studios’ latest, anticipated animated film, “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Release Date: June 25

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.

July 2021

“Monsters at Work”

Release Date: July 2

“Monsters At Work” takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

“Turner & Hooch”

Release Date: July 16

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

“Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life”

Release Date: July 23

“Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Disney’s beloved chipmunks, nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale, make the perfect odd couple. They’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts!