Disney+ Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?
Can Mickey make your holiday merrier? If you’re looking to save on Disney+, we’ll take a look at any coupon codes or options to save so you can watch shows like “The Mandalorian,” “Loki,” and “Hawkeye” at a discount.
As of now, there is no official Black Friday promotion on Disney+, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save on Black Friday 2021.
We also show you other ways to save on Disney+ by pre-paying to bundling to taking advantage of discounted gift cards on Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021. While the service is already an insanely good deal at $7.99 a month, you wouldn’t want to miss these promos and deals.
Disney+ Black Friday Deals
1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $7.66 a Month
Hulu has launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $0.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with Disney+ for $7.65 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with Disney+’s Annual Plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.
Bundle Disney+ & Hulu
- Click here to sign-up for Hulu Black Friday Deal: $0.99 a month
- Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: ~$6.66 a month ($79.99 paid annually)
Total: $7.65 / month
Hulu
Disney+
2. Save $96 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+
If purchased separately, Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($6.99) and ESPN+ ($6.99) are ~$22 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $13.99 a month.
3. Save $16 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan
If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of Disney+ ($79.99), the price becomes more reasonable. You can save $16 if you pay for a year in advance, which nets out to $6.66 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your price and avoid any rate increases that may occur.
4. Get up to 6 Months of Disney+ for Free with Amazon Music Unlimited
For a limited time, eligible new customers in the U.S. and Canada who sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited can receive up to 6 months of Disney+ for free, and eligible existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive 3 months of Disney+ for free.
5. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon
If you get Verizon’s Start Unlimited, Play More, Do More, or Get More plans ($70-$90/month), you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months. Start Unlimited also includes 6 months of discovery+, the other plans include 1 year of it.
6. Save up to $20 on Disney+ with PayPal
If you subscribe with PayPal as your payment method, you can get a discount on Disney+. Save either $2 on a monthly subscription or $20 on the annual plan. You’ll need to sign up by December 31. Within 21 days after completing the transaction, the reward will be made available to you to use on your next purchase with PayPal.
7. Other Great Streaming Deals
|Service
|Deal
|Link
|Coupon Code?
|Hulu
|$0.99 For 12 Months
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For First Month
|Get The Deal
|BFCM
|Sling TV
|$10 For First Month
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service
|Get The Deal
|Discovery+
|$0.99 for 3 Months
|Get The Deal
|AMC+
|$0.99 for 2 Months
|Get The Deal
About Disney+
Disney+ excels with its incredible catalog of films and shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney animated classics, the Muppets, and National Geographic. Adults will enjoy special programming like the award-winning “Hamilton” and Peter Jackson’s extraordinary documentary series about the Beatles. There’s an endless stream of content for young children, featuring all the best Disney stories from “Steamboat Willie” to today’s standout Pixar stories.
Disney+ is The Streamable’s choice as Best Streaming Service for Kids.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.