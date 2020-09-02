Disney+ Confirms Mulan Coming to All Disney Plus Subs on Dec. 4th, Likely For Sale on Nov. 3rd

Recently, Disney floored fans when they announced the Mulan would skip a theatrical release and head straight to PVOD on Sept. 4 for the price of $29.99 instead.

After speculation that it would come to all subscribers in December, now Disney has confirmed in their FAQ it will be released on Disney+ on December 4th, as spotted by Rich Greenfield. The move would make it the first time a major film has gone from a theatrical bow to streaming so expeditiously, with only three months between the releases dates.

In the email, Disney says Mulan will be available on Premier Access from until November 2nd, and then will be unavailable to purchase until it’s released on December 4th. If it follows traditional release, it is likely that it could head to third-party platforms like iTunes and Google Play for sale or rental.

Unlike other PVOD releases, Premier Access will give you access to stream “Mulan” as many times as you’d like as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber.