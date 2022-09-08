Disney+ Day Surprises: ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA,’ New ‘Andor’ Sneak Peek
If you’ve been missing the hit K-pop band BTS while the group takes a hiatus, Disney+ has a surprise treat for you. In honor of Disney+ Day, Disney is releasing a BTS special with footage from the group’s Permission to Dance on Stage tour.
The special uses a recording of the Los Angeles performances that took place Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2, 2021. The show features performances of BTS’s greatest hits, including “Butter,” “Dynamite” and “Permission to Dance.” The release of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” was a surprise, unannounced drop for Disney+ Day on Sept. 8.
The Permission to Dance Tour was a huge success for the group, earning over $75 million over the course of a dozen performances, according to The Wrap. Unfortunately for BTS fans, it may be the last time that the group appears together for some time. The K-pop icons announced a hiatus earlier this year, with no set date for when they would reconvene.
“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” band member J-Hope said in June when the group made the announcement. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”
The concert special wasn’t the only surprise drop on Disney+ Day. The streamer also released a new sneak peek of its upcoming Star Wars series “Andor.” Set five years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Andor” shows a galaxy under the firm grip of the Empire, as the seeds of Rebellion begin to sprout across a thousand different worlds. The sneak peek offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of “Andor,” as well as a clip featuring star Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård.
This is just a tiny taste of what Disney is offering to celebrate Disney+ Day. New movies like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as the live-action “Pinocchio” adaptation starring Tom Hanks. You can find a complete list of all the new shows and movies Disney previously announced for Disney+ Day here.
There's one more way that Disney is commemorating this auspicious day — a fantastic deal on Disney+! New and returning subscribers are also being offered a full month of Disney+ for $1.99.
