Disney+ Delays International Price Hike for Select EU Customers Until November 2021

Some overseas Disney+ subscribers will have a few more months to save up for a price increase.

The higher rate was supposed to go into effect August 23, but The Streamable has learned that they will be delaying the price increase in select EU countries for existing subscribers until November 3, 2021. In order to be eligible, you have to had signed up prior to February 23, 2021.

Those on a monthly plan will pay € 8.99 (or a local rate) as of November 3.

Those on an annual plan whose year ends after November 3, will pay € 89.90 (or local rate) for the upcoming year.

According to those familiar with the decision, existing UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand subscribers will see the price hike go into effect as planned on August 23. We’ve heard this is part of a decision to test a phased approach recognizing the complexity of pricing the service in Europe.

This delayed price hike does NOT affect U.S. subscribers, non-Star markets, or those who subscribed after it went into effect.

Active monthly subscribers – your current price will be honored until 3 November 2021. If you switch to an annual subscription, the price will be the updated price.

Active annual subscribers who subscribed before the launch of Disney+ – your current price will increase when renewal is due.

Active annual subscribers – your current price will be honored if your subscription is due to be renewed before 3 November 2021.

If you cancel your subscription, you will not be able to renew at your current price.

You will receive a notification via email providing information about any price change at least 30 days before the change takes effect. Please make sure you keep your email address up to date within the Accounts setting.

“We will confirm the date of the price changes in due course. Please check this page again at a later date.”

To summarize, monthly payments will remain the same for existing customers until November 3. Any annual subs who have a renewal date earlier than November 3 will pay the original cost at that time, and annual subscribers who have already renewed won’t have to pay the updated yearly cost until their next subscription charge occurs.

A full list of existing and new costs can be found below:

Country Monthly Yearly Monthly (New) Yearly (New) Canada $8.99 CAD $89.99 CAD $10.99 CAD $109.99 CAD Australia $8.99 AUD $89.99 AUD $10.99 AUD $109.99 AUD New Zealand $9.99 NZD $99.99 NZD $11.99 NZD $119.99 NZD Europe 6.99€ 69.99€ 8.99€ 89.99€ UK 5.99£ 59.99£ 7.99£ 79.99£ Switzerland 9.9 CHF 99 CHF 11.9 CHF 119 CHF Norway 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr NOK 889 kr NOK Sweden 69 kr NOK 689 kr NOK 89 kr SEK 889 kr SEK Denmark 59 kr NOK 589 kr NOK 79 kr DKK 789 kr DKK

Correction 12:59pm ET: We have updated the article to reflect that the delayed price hike is only for select EU customers.