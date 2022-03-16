Survey: Disney+ is the Least Preferred Streaming Service, Netflix is the Most

AudienceProject released data that shows how far ahead Netflix is compared to Disney+ when it comes to which service is most preferred. And unsurprisingly Netflix is the top dog in a lot of areas.

Among all the 1,077 survey participants in the US, 64% said they subscribed to Netflix whereas Hulu and Disney+ are in third and fourth places with 42% and 41%, respectively. HBO Max was in fifth place with 29%. Amazon Prime Video is close behind Netflix in second with 62%.

AudienceProject also asked 832 survey participants that had streamed or downloaded a movie or TV show in the seven days which services they used. Not surprisingly, the services with most users follow the same order, with Netflix at the top and HBO Max in fifth place.

This is where things get really interesting. When comparing the number of service subscribers to service users, 689 of the people that were surveyed said they subscribed to Netflix, however, only 632 said they actively use the service. Therefore, the ratio of users to subscribers is 92%, the highest among the top five SVOD services. The ratio of users to subscribers to Hulu was 88%, Disney+, as well as HBO Max, had the same ratio of 83%.

Lagging behind the group was Prime Video with 80%. This isn't surprising considering a Prime membership isn't revolved around streaming alone and is mostly centered around shopping.

The overwhelming majority of survey participants (50%) said they preferred Netflix over the remaining four. The second most preferred percentage of SVOD service users was Amazon Prime Video, but its approval rating was almost half (27%) that of Netflix’s.

Only an astounding 9% of the 366 that used Disney+ said they preferred it. This data clearly points out that Disney+ is not engaging its users nearly as well as its competitors. The data also suggests that most Disney+ users prefer a different service, which means it’s likely that if users had to make the financial decision to do so, they would cut Disney+ out of the equation first.