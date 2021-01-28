Mighty Ducks TV Series, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” to Premiere on Disney Plus in March

Nearly 30 years after it was first released, “The Mighty Ducks” returns with a brand new series starring Lauren Graham and Emilo Estevez, who returns as the “Minnesota Miracle Man”, Gordon Bombay. The ten-episode series will debut on Disney+ on March 26th, 2021.

The new series takes place present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.